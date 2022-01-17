Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

NYSE BYD opened at $60.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

