Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 17th (ALV, BATS, BFSA, BMW, BNP, BP.B, CBK, CLN, CS, DB1)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 17th:
Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €281.00 ($319.32) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($102.27) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €61.10 ($69.43) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 404 ($5.48) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.30 ($9.43) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Clariant (AEX:CLN) was given a CHF 18.80 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.60 ($37.05) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €190.00 ($215.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €72.00 ($81.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €60.60 ($68.86) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.70 ($16.70) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €42.30 ($48.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($51.14) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €3.10 ($3.52) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €87.00 ($98.86) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €184.00 ($209.09) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €197.00 ($223.86) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €52.50 ($59.66) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €44.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €99.00 ($112.50) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €96.00 ($109.09) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.00 ($176.14) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €324.00 ($368.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €315.00 ($357.95) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €86.00 ($97.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.50 ($7.39) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.40 ($7.27) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,825 ($24.77) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,038 ($27.66) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,300 ($71.94) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 425 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €134.00 ($152.27) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €29.00 ($32.95) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 112 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €52.00 ($59.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €43.50 ($49.43) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.10 ($14.89) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €39.30 ($44.66) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 210 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €165.00 ($187.50) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 492 price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
