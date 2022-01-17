Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 17th (ALV, BATS, BFSA, BMW, BNP, BP.B, CBK, CLN, CS, DB1)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 17th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €281.00 ($319.32) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

was given a €79.00 ($89.77) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($102.27) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €61.10 ($69.43) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 404 ($5.48) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.30 ($9.43) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Clariant (AEX:CLN) was given a CHF 18.80 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.60 ($37.05) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €190.00 ($215.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €72.00 ($81.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €60.60 ($68.86) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.70 ($16.70) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €42.30 ($48.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($51.14) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €3.10 ($3.52) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €87.00 ($98.86) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €184.00 ($209.09) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €197.00 ($223.86) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €52.50 ($59.66) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €44.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €99.00 ($112.50) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €96.00 ($109.09) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.00 ($176.14) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €324.00 ($368.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €315.00 ($357.95) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €86.00 ($97.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.50 ($7.39) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.40 ($7.27) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,825 ($24.77) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,038 ($27.66) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,300 ($71.94) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 425 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €134.00 ($152.27) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €29.00 ($32.95) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 112 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €52.00 ($59.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €43.50 ($49.43) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.10 ($14.89) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €39.30 ($44.66) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 210 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €165.00 ($187.50) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 492 price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

