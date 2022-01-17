Research Analysts Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Truist Securities upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

CPE opened at $57.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $3,780,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.