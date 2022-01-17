Research Analysts Set Expectations for Five Below, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.29.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $173.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average of $197.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

