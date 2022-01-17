Research Analysts Set Expectations for Siyata Mobile Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Siyata Mobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Siyata Mobile’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.