Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) recently:

1/17/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($142.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/12/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($198.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €178.00 ($202.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/11/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/11/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/4/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/4/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €178.00 ($202.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/29/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/29/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €178.00 ($202.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/21/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €182.00 ($206.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/21/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €89.00 ($101.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/13/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €211.00 ($239.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/1/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/30/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €211.00 ($239.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/25/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($228.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/25/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €89.00 ($101.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/19/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €89.00 ($101.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

SAE traded down €2.10 ($2.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €108.20 ($122.95). 65,557 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.45. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -92.80.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

