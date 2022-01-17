ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $919.97 Million

Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $919.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $920.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $800.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

RMD stock opened at $252.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.86. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

