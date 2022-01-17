Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RFP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

RFP opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

