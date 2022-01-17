Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,940 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,931,000.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.65.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

