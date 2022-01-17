Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

