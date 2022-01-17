Reviewing Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Point Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 78.23% 10.89% 5.58% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Genel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 3.06 -$1.88 billion $3.02 2.20 Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.34 -$416.90 million N/A N/A

Genel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.81, indicating a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Genel Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.