Reviewing Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Farfetch has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farfetch and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 1 2 8 0 2.64 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $52.18, indicating a potential upside of 91.84%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -43.15% N/A -26.30% Gravity 18.52% 38.70% 27.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and Gravity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.67 billion 5.76 -$3.35 billion ($7.37) -3.69 Gravity $344.25 million 1.34 $50.16 million $10.03 6.61

Gravity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services

