Reviewing Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Logiq and Points International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Points International has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Points International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Points International -0.82% -4.32% -1.77%

Volatility and Risk

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Points International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 0.75 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Points International $217.39 million 1.06 -$5.36 million ($0.18) -85.78

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Summary

Points International beats Logiq on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

