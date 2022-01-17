RigoBlock Price Reaches $1.06 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $1,944.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.77 or 0.07617973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.84 or 0.99962031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068689 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007729 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RigoBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

