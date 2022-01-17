RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 710,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of RingCentral worth $154,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $176.61 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.77.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,212 shares of company stock worth $12,253,506 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

