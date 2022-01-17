Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,300 ($71.94) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($66.51) to GBX 4,840 ($65.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.73) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.86) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,140 ($69.77).

LON RIO traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,390.81 ($73.18). 2,845,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,793.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,174.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34). The company has a market capitalization of £87.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($68.62), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($343.08). Insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 over the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

