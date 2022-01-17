Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,873 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.11% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $211,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 193,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after acquiring an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.