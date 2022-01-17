Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $325.05 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

