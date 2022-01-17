ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Update

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.0 days.

Shares of RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.72. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SEB Equities began coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,020.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

