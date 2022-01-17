Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rogers by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.36. 179,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,940. Rogers has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

