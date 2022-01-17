Roots (TSE:ROOT) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT)‘s stock had its “action list buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

ROOT stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,354. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.22. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

