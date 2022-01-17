Roots (TSE:ROOT) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT)‘s stock had its “action list buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

ROOT stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,354. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.22. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

