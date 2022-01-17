Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 4.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $55,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $58,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.33. 1,656,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $117.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.49.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.