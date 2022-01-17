Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.60

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$148.60 and last traded at C$148.56, with a volume of 205249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$145.40.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.85.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$211.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total value of C$708,900.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,294.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,101.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.