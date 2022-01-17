Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,038 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,038 ($27.66) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,136 ($28.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.84) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,319.45 ($31.48).

Shares of LON RDSB traded up GBX 8.72 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,831.32 ($24.86). 12,224,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,845.60 ($25.05). The company has a market cap of £140.79 billion and a PE ratio of 41.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,660.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,565.35.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

