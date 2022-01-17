Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $$7.03 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

