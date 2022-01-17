Rublix Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Rublix has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $910,880.22 and approximately $3,130.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io

Rublix Coin Trading

