Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24-Hour Volume Tops $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.99 or 0.07580897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00011254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.