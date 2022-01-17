Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will report $17.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.05 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $70.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 302,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,709.

RWAY opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

