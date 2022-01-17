Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $56.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 over the last 90 days. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

