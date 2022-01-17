Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUSMF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $26.61 on Monday. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

