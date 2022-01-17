Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,990 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Standex International worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SXI stock opened at $108.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $121.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.