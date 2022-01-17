Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,922 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Zai Lab worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

