Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 31,559 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Progyny worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $3,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,421 shares of company stock valued at $19,286,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

