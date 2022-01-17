Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Diodes worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Diodes by 177.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Diodes by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Diodes by 96.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.05. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

