Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

ASO opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.