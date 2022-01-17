Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

NDAQ opened at $186.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,404. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

