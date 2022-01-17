Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of US Foods worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after buying an additional 284,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,372,000 after purchasing an additional 470,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE USFD opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 246.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

