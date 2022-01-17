Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Chemours worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Chemours by 10.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Chemours stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

