Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,683 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.72 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

