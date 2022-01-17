Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 72,223 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of H.B. Fuller worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,810,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

