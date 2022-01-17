Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 89,466 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of Citi Trends worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTRN opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.68. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

