RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

