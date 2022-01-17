RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 8.3%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 107,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 123,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

