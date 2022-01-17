S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €29.00 ($32.95) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SANT stock traded down €0.50 ($0.57) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €13.50 ($15.34). 501,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,112. S&T has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 12-month high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

