Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.76 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $17.76 million and $1.99 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

