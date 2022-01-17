SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $14.06 million and $990.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,056.47 or 1.00006435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00094709 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00319740 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.00428414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00155224 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008916 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006751 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

