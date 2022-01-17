SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Reaches $92,055.24

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $92,055.24 and approximately $291.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,091,162 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

