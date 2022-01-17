SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Down 12.5% This Week

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $176,558.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.16 or 0.07649437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,536.82 or 0.99592069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007879 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

