SafeMoon Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $995.75 million and $196,701.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.07607162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.02 or 0.99901860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

