SafePal Price Tops $1.05 (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $113.52 million and $17.26 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafePal has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

